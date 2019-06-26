After 23 years in the department, William Smith named Richmond Police Chief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- William Smith was named Richmond Police Chief Wednesday afternoon. He had served as interim chief since January 2019.

When it came to finding the city's next police chief following the 2018 retirement of Chief Alfred Durham, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said he ordered a nationwide search.

"As it turns out, our search for the best candidate led us back to our own backyard," Mayor Stoney said just before announcing Smith got the job.

Smith, who started with the Richmond Police Department in 1995, appeared emotional at his introductory press conference.

"I am truly honored and I am truly humbled by this opportunity," Chief Smith said. "It's hard to thank all the people who have gotten me to this point. Around the room, the men and women of this department have put forth a huge effort, every day, and I appreciate that greatly."

Smith, 51, said he was committed to making Richmond Police a better organization and more accountable and available to the community.

He said he viewed Richmond Police less as a law enforcement agency and more as a public safety agency.

"That talks about restoration for people that are coming back. It involves intervention for those who are starting on the wrong track. And then it involves, obviously, the core functions of law enforcement," he said.

Smith is a graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University with a Bachelor of Science degree. He also graduated the Police Executive Leadership School at the University of Richmond, as well as the Senior Management Institute for Police in Boston.