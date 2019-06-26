Driver kills woman, injures others in Shockoe Bottom hit and run

Posted 3:54 am, June 26, 2019, by and , Updated at 06:24AM, June 26, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. - One woman was killed and several other people hurt when a driver hit them in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

"At approximately 1:55 a.m. officers received a call for a pedestrian hit in the 1700 block of East Main Street. When police arrived they located two adult females and one adult male who had all been struck by a vehicle," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "The three victims were transported to a local hospital. One of the adult females died at the hospital. The male struck currently has life-threatening injuries."

Police later learned a fourth person -- another woman -- was hit and taken to the hospital.

No additional information has been released about the hit-and-run driver, nor the vehicle.

East Main Street between 15th and 19th Streets is closed as police investigate.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

