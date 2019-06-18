Nurse accused of stealing narcotics in Henrico, Chesterfield to go before a formal board

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Representatives of the Regulatory Board of Nurses in Virginia, have decided on a formal hearing for Caitlin Poytress, a nurse accused of taking narcotics while working for Henrico Doctors Hospital.

Poytress was not present at Tuesday’s informal hearing nor was her listed representation. In her absence, representatives of the regulatory board continued with her hearing.

The representatives explained that Poytress had proper notification for the hearing and explained that she reportedly violated several state laws as a practicing nurse. The Henrico Doctors Hospital accusations date back to October 2017.

The Board alleged that Poytress "withdrew narcotic medication at a rate significantly higher than her co-workers, failed to administer or return this medication, and then documented its waste many hours after its initial withdrawal."

One of the complaints against Poytress detailed that it is unsafe for her to practice nursing "due to substance abuse and/or mental and/or physical illness."

CBS 6 uncovered documents from the Board of Virginia Nursing that a woman with the same name failed a drug test on May 17, 2019.

Poytress is the same woman, a former Chesterfield County Public Schools clinic aide, who was recently arrested after being accused of stealing a student's medication at Clover Hill Elementary School.

She has been charged with child endangerment among other charges. Police believe she switched out a Clover Hill Elementary student's prescribed Adderall, with an over-the-counter drug like Benadryl.

Police said Poytress allegedly replaced other ADHD medications with Clonazepam, which is often prescribed to treat seizures, and Narpoxen, better known as Aleve.

Representatives of the board decided to refer Tuesday’s informal meeting to a formal meeting, the only type of hearing where she practicing nurse license could be taken away.

Representatives at the Department of Health Professions says the goal of the regulatory board is to keep the people of Virginia safe. It was also mentioned that the only way they can investigate an issue, is if a complaint has been filed.

A date for a formal hearing has not been set.

This is a developing story.