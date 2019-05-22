Former Chesterfield school clinic aide busted for stealing children’s meds

Posted 2:53 pm, May 22, 2019, by , Updated at 03:09PM, May 22, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police arrested a former Chesterfield County Public Schools clinic aide accused of stealing a student’s medication. Caitlin Poytress, 39, was charged with three counts of child endangerment, possession of a schedule II drug, possession with intent to distribute a schedule III drug, possession with intent to distribute a schedule IV drug, and three counts of petit larceny.

“At about 2:42 p.m. on May 21, police received a call from a parent of a Clover Hill Elementary School student who reported that her child’s medication had been stolen at school,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Caitlin Poytress, while a clinic aide at the school, had been stealing Adderall prescribed to students and replacing it with over-the-counter medication.”

Poytress was booked at the Chesterfield County Jail.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.