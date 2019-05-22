× Former Chesterfield school clinic aide busted for stealing children’s meds

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police arrested a former Chesterfield County Public Schools clinic aide accused of stealing a student’s medication. Caitlin Poytress, 39, was charged with three counts of child endangerment, possession of a schedule II drug, possession with intent to distribute a schedule III drug, possession with intent to distribute a schedule IV drug, and three counts of petit larceny.

“At about 2:42 p.m. on May 21, police received a call from a parent of a Clover Hill Elementary School student who reported that her child’s medication had been stolen at school,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Caitlin Poytress, while a clinic aide at the school, had been stealing Adderall prescribed to students and replacing it with over-the-counter medication.”

Poytress was booked at the Chesterfield County Jail.

