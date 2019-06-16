Job fair planned for workers of shuttered Colortree printing plant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A job fair will be held this week for employees of ColorTree, the Henrico-based direct mail and printing company that abruptly closed earlier this month.

As a result of the printing plant's closure, 240 people lost their jobs and some workers told WTVR CBS 6 they have not received their final paychecks.

A job fair and resource event, organized by Virginia Career Works-Capital Region and its partners, will be held Friday, June 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Reynolds Community College in the Community College Workforce Alliance’s Workforce Development & Conference Center at 1651 E. Parham Road.

"Dozens of local companies have contacted local workforce and economic development agencies in hopes of hiring some of the 240 employees displaced by the plant closure," Virginia Employment Commission Central Virginia Rapid Response Coordinator Mark Brickey said. "The job fair is open to all job seekers, not just those formerly employed by Colortree."

Capital Region Workforce Partnership Executive Director Brian Davis thanked area employers for "stepping up" to help the displaced workers.

“The fact that our region’s employers are reaching out to recruit these individuals has been very encouraging,” Davis said. “It’s a testament to our business community and the Richmond region’s business climate, as well as the strength of the relationships within our workforce system.”

Employers interested in registering for the fair are asked to contact the Virginia Employment Commission at richmond@vec.virginia.gov or 804-652-3233.

Why did ColorTree close?

In the letter sent to the Virginia Employment Commission, the company did not give a reason for the closure, but one employee told WTVR CBS 6 earlier this month that a reason was given during a meeting with staff on Monday when they were being told about the closure.

"They could not find any financial resources to continue on," said the front office employee.

All the employees WTVR CBS 6 spoke with said they have been unable to get a firm answer from management about when they can expect their final paycheck. One person said they heard as early as Monday, but added they are not counting on it.

"This is a company that has principles that it wanted its employees to live by on a daily basis and accountability was one of them and I don't feel they're being very accountable," added the front office employee.

Multiple attempts by email, phone, and site visits by CBS 6 to reach ColorTree management and ownership for comment have been unsuccessful.