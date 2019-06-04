200 workers lose jobs, benefits when Colortree Group shutters unexpectedly

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Two years after returning to local ownership, a 31-year-old direct mail and printing company has apparently ceased operations.

Employees of Henrico-based Colortree Group arrived at work Monday to find the doors of the company’s headquarters locked. Some who were gathered in the company’s otherwise empty parking lot at 8000 Villa Park Drive said they received no notice of the move.

“They didn’t tell us anything,” said Voeurn Long, a press assistant who said he had worked at Colortree two years. “I came to work expecting to work, but I didn’t realize they’d just close.”

