Operation Washout yields 90 arrests from a dozen Richmond-area gangs

RICHMOND, Va. — A gang enforcement operation dubbed “Operation Washout” resulted in 90 arrests of violent fugitives and suspected gang members in the Richmond area.

The one-week operation from May 20 to May 24, was led by the U.S. Marshals Service and included multiple federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

The operation concentrated its efforts on known gang members who were wanted in the Richmond and Tri-Cities areas. Their efforts resulted in six murder related arrests.

Officials say 22 of the 90 arrests were documented gang members. Arrested Gang affiliations included: Bloods, Crips, Gangster Disciples, Pagans, Hells Angels, Aryan Brotherhood, Stain Gang/Campaign Gang, Ward Boyz, Willow Boyz, Chippenham Money Makers, Juggalos and 5th Ward Gang.

Others arrested were suspected gang members or associates.

“Additionally, several wanted persons not originally targeted in the operation were arrested after being found in the company of targeted fugitives,” said an U.S. Marshals spokesperson. “Additional state and federal prosecutions are pending on those arrested where drug, gun or other crime evidence was seized during or subsequent to the person’s arrest.”

Operation Washout Notable Arrests:

Jyahshua Hill, wanted in Richmond, was arrested for felony animal cruelty resulting in death. Hill allegedly tied a dog to a fence and set the animal on fire, resulting in it’s death.

Jamonte Brothers, wanted in Hopewell, was arrested for a double homicide, kidnapping and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Simeon Gordon and Toron Bloomfield, gang members wanted in Chesterfield, were arrested for aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling. A firearm was seized incident to arrest.

Donnel Young and Nicole Andrews, wanted in Richmond, were arrested for robbery and suspected of involvement in the homicide of Charles P. Smith IV in his home in The Fan.

Andrew Cortez Scott, Jr., a gang member wanted in Hopewell for Robbery and Firearm offenses, was arrested in Petersburg. Four firearms were recovered from his residence.

Timon and Timothy Ward, gang members wanted in Richmond, were arrested for conspiracy to murder and rob Reginald Addo.

Phillip Curtis White, IV, a gang member wanted out of St. Louis, MO for multiple counts of Armed Robbery, was located and arrested in Henrico County.

“The resounding success of this multi-agency operation is a testament to the level of cooperation between the individuals and the leadership from each of the participating agencies,” said Nick Proffitt, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Virginia. “I am proud of our law enforcement partners and am humbled that the Marshals Service is a part of this team.”

During Operation Washout, officers seized six firearms including an AK-47 type pistol and sawed-off shotgun, and recovered 54 grams of heroin, cocaine, marijuana and oxycontin pills.