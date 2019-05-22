Richmond teen arrested for killing father of 3

RICHMOND, Va. — An 18-year-old Richmond man was arrested and charged with a fatal April 30 shooting. Timon A. Ward, of Marwood Drive, was arrested in Chesterfield and charged with conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit robbery. His 19-year-old brother Timothy A. Ward remained wanted by police for the same crime.

The brothers, according to Richmond Police, killed 40-year-old Reginald K. Addo during a robbery inside Addo’s Chateau Drive home.

“We want to thank the public for providing information and tips that helped with the search,” Major Crimes Lt. Faith Flippo said. “We are now focused on finding the second suspect in this case.”

Addo was a father of three and grandfather of one. He was also a primary caregiver to his mom, who is recovering from heart surgery.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Timothy A. Ward or further details on this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.