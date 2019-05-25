Murder suspect arrested after NC police chase; Cumberland woman missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. – A man wanted for murdering a man and abducting a woman in Cumberland County was apprehended following a chase in North Carolina Friday night.

Officials said 41-year-old George William Knisley IV, of Carroll County, Md., was involved in a pursuit with Raleigh Police after he stole a third car Friday.

"Raleigh Police took Knisley into custody and he is being held on a 1st degree murder charge from Cumberland County, Va.," Virginia State Police Public Relations Director Corinne N. Geller said. "Additional charges are pending."

Search continues for Amy Fabian

With Knisley in custody, the search continues for Amy Renee Fabian, who troopers believe was abducted and is in danger.

State police previously issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert for the 43-year-old who was last seen Friday at 3:16 a.m. at her home at 215 Mount Airy Road in Cumberland.

Fabian is described as a white female, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 124 pounds. She has brown eyes and hair.

There is no word on what she was wearing.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Amy Renee Fabian is urged to call 911, 804-492-4120 or Virginia State Police at #77.

Crime Scene

Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a homicide at a home in the 200 block of Mount Airy Lane at 3:30 a.m. Friday.

"Upon arriving at the location, an adult male was found deceased inside the residence," Virginia State Police Public Relations Director Corinne N. Geller said.

However, officials said Fabian, who also lived at the home, was not located.

Deputies said Knisley IV is a suspect in the homicide and Fabian’s disappearance.

Knisley is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and hair, a full beard and tattoos on his arms.

Officials said Knisley left the home in a white 2002 Ford F-350 work truck with “Alleghany Industries” on the side and Maryland plates “22L 231.” That truck was reported stolen in Maryland Thursday.

South Hill Carjacking

Additionally, the South Hill Police Department received a 911 call around 6:30 a.m. Friday from a woman who said she has been carjacked.

"The male, who fit Knisley’s description, threatened the woman at gunpoint and stole her 2013 Honda Civic," Geller said. "The man then fled the scene."

The woman was not hurt.

The stolen car is a white 2013 Honda Civic with Virginia plates “LAR 64.”

South Hill is more than an hour and a half away from the address of the homicide in Cumberland County.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.