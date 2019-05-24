Troopers searching for homicide suspect, missing Cumberland County woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. – State police are searching for homicide suspect and a missing Cumberland County woman after a “multi-faceted incident” Friday morning that also involves a carjacking in South Hill.

Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a homicide at a home in the 200 block of Mount Airy Lane at 3:30 a.m. Friday.

"Upon arriving at the location, an adult male was found deceased inside the residence," Virginia State Police Public Relations Director Corinne N. Geller said.

However, officials said 43-year-old Amy Renee Fabian, who also lived at the home, was not located.

Suspect has full beard and tattoos

Deputies said 41-year-old George William Knisley, of Carroll County, Md., is a suspect in the homicide and Fabian’s disappearance.

Knisley is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has with brown eyes, brown hair, a full beard and tattoos on his arms.

Officials said Knisley left the home in a white 2002 Ford F350 work truck with “Alleghany Industries” on the side and Maryland plates “22L 231.” That truck was reported stolen in Maryland Thursday.

South Hill Carjacking

Additionally, the South Hill Police Department received a 911 call around 6:30 a.m. Friday from a woman who said she has been carjacked.

"The male, who fit Knisley’s description, threatened the woman at gunpoint and stole her 2013 Honda Civic," Geller said. "The man then fled the scene."

The woman was not hurt.

The stolen car is a white 2013Honda Civic with Virginia plates “LAR 64.”

South Hill is more than an hour and half away from the address of the homicide in Cumberland County.

State police urged the public to be on the lookout for Knisley and Fabian as well as the Honda Civic and white Ford F350 work truck.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Amy Renee Fabian and/or George William Knisley is urged to call 911, 804-492-4120 or Virginia State Police at #77.

