Amy Renee Fabian Missing: Abducted Cumberland woman believed to be ‘in danger’

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. -- State police have issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert for 43-year-old Amy Renee Fabian, who disappeared from her Cumberland County home early Friday morning.

Trooper said Fabian, who is believed to have been abducted and in danger, was last seen Friday at 3:16 a.m. at her home at 215 Mount Airy Road in Cumberland.

Fabian is described as a white female, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 124 pounds. She has brown eyes and hair.

There is no word on what she was wearing.

Fabian is believed to have been abducted by 41-year-old George William Knisley IV, of Carroll County, Md.

Knisley is also a suspect in a homicide after a man's body was found at the Mount Airy Road home.

Knisley is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and hair, a full beard and tattoos on his arms.

There is no word on what he was wearing.

The suspect may driving a 2002 white Ford F-350 four- door tuck with Maryland tags 22l231.

If you have seen them or have information that could help investigators, call 911, the Cumberland Sheriff’s Office at 1-804-492-4120 or Virginia State Police at #77.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

