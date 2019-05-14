Teen brothers wanted in murder of Richmond father of 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are searching for teenage brothers wanted in the April 30 shooting death of a Richmond father of three.

Timothy A. Ward, 19, and his brother, Timon A. Ward, 18, both of North Chesterfield, are wanted in the homicide of 40-year-old Reginald K. Addo.

Police say the brothers were involved in a robbery that led to the shooting death of Addo inside his home in the 2200 block of Chateau Drive.

“We have reason to believe the brothers may be hiding out together,” said Major Crimes Captain James Laino. “They may have fled the Richmond area. Our best bet now is to act on tips that may come to us through Crime Stoppers.”

The brothers are wanted on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Timothy Ward is described as a black male, 6’ tall, 160 pounds, with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. Police described Timon Ward as 5'10" tall, 210 pounds, with a medium complexion, brown eyes, and black hair.

Addo was a father of three and grandfather of one. He was also a primary caregiver to his mom, who is recovering from heart surgery.

"I wish God would've taken me since I have this heart thing,” she said in a May 1 interview with Crime Insider Jon Burkett. "He won't see his kids grow up, his daughter graduate, get married or go to prom. It is just awful."

Anyone who may have a tip to share is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.