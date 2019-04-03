March for Life attracts crowd at Virginia State Capitol

RICHMOND, Va. — Thousands of people gathered at the Virginia State Capitol Wednesday to take part in the March for Life. It was an effort to remind Virginia lawmakers, during a Veto Session, to consider the wishes of pro-life Virginians and strike down any changes made to Virginia laws that ease abortion access.

The abortion issue garnered extra controversy this year after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam expressed his support for a state measure that would loosen restrictions on late-term abortions.

“My hope and my prayer is that the legislators see that the people of Virginia love babies and don’t love murder,” youth paster and Pro-Life marcher David Pinkham stated outside the state capitol. “[I would hope] the ones that are Pro-Choice or pro-abortion would change their minds.”

Prior to the March for Life, a smaller group of Pro-Choice supporters rallied at Capitol Square.

“Having access to reproductive health is not an anti-life thing. It is a pro-life choice because this is what makes it so that women can actually have healthy children,” Pro-Choice supporter Johanna Gusman said.

