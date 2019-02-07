× Democratic Congress members issue joint statement calling for Northam to resign – but not others

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s Democratic members of Congress have released a joint statement calling on Gov. Ralph Northam to resign, following the circulation of racist yearbook photos in his medical school yearbook.

The statement also addressed Attorney General Mark Herring’s revelation that he too donned black face in the 1980s, as well as the sexual assault allegations poised against Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax.

The statement, issued by U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine and U.S. Representatives Bobby Scott, Gerry Connolly, Don Beyer, A. Donald McEachin, Elaine Luria, Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton, does not call for the resignation of Herring or Fairfax.

“Like other Virginians, we have been devastated by these horrible developments. We are brokenhearted that the actions of Governor Northam and Attorney General Herring have reopened old wounds left by Virginia’s long history of slavery, Jim Crow segregation, and systemic racism. There’s no question that Virginians’ faith in their government and leaders has understandably been deeply shaken.