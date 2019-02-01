Northam yearbook page shows men in blackface, KKK robe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. – WTVR CBS 6 has confirmed reports that Virginia Governor Ralph Northam's senior medical school yearbook page features a photograph of a man wearing blackface and another wearing a Ku Klux Klan robe.

The photo, which appears on Northam's page in an Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook from 1984, also features the accompanying quote: “There are more old drunks than old doctors in this world so I think I’ll have another beer.”

It is unclear if either the person in blackface or the other in the KKK robe is the governor, but it is featured on his yearbook page.

WTKR reporter Brendan Ponton went to the EVMS library in Norfolk Friday afternoon and found the page on which the photo appears.

I have reached out to Northam’s staff multiple times. So far - no response https://t.co/fidcNZzZAf — Brendan Ponton (@brendanponton) February 1, 2019

Big League Politics, a conservative news website, first posted the photo Friday afternoon.

WTVR CBS 6 has reached out to the governor's office for comment, but has yet to receive a response.

