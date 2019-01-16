3 arrested in Chesterfield knife-point robbery may be linked to similar crimes

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police have identified the three suspects arrested in connection to the robbery of a BP gas station in Chesterfield Tuesday night.

Police say their investigation indicates that Michael Carter, of the 1700 block of Anderson Highway in Powhatan, robbed the gas station, while Michael Carter, 28, and Brittney Matthews, 27, waited inside the getaway vehicle.

The incident started when a man entered the gas station at 13721 Hull Street Road, displayed a knife and demanded money from the cashier.

The suspect fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured during the incident.

The knife-wielding robber and a man and woman inside the vehicle were apprehended during a traffic stop a short time later on Route 60 in Powhatan.

Joseph Carter was arrested and charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts of possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance.

Michael Carter and Brittney Matthews, also of the 1700 block of Anderson Highway, were arrested and charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. Police say Joesph and Michael are brothers while Michael and Matthews are in a relationship.

Detectives are investigating whether Michael Carter, Joseph Carter and/or Matthews are involved in more than a dozen knife-point robberies in the Richmond area in recent weeks.

Police say additional charges are pending in the case.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.