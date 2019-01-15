Knife-wielding robber arrested in Chesterfield County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield Police say they have arrested a man who robbed a convenience store at knife point late Tuesday evening.

Crime Insider sources say the suspect was apprehended after a brief foot chase shortly after robbing a BP gas station in Chesterfield County.

Police confirm that the getaway car was spotted in Powhatan and a traffic stop was initiated. After a brief foot foot chase, a suspect was apprehended.

Tuesday's robbery took place around 9 p.m. at a BP gas station at the 13700 block of Hull Street Road. Witnesses described a man walking in fully masked and jumping over the counter with a knife.

The event mirrors more than a dozen other knife point robberies from around the tri-cities area in recent weeks.

Police will now have to distinguish if the suspect apprehended is connected to the previous string of robberies.