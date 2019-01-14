Shot fired at knife-carrying robber who may have struck 14 times in 13 days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The knife-wielding robber sticking up stores throughout Richmond may have to slow his roll after hitting a Cary Street convenience store late Sunday night. He came in demanding money, but Crime Insider sources said he may have left with a gunshot wound.

Prior to hitting the Carytown store, there had been a robbery call at the A-Plus store on Buford Road and Forest Hill Avenue in Chesterfield County.

Then, in the heart of the city, Crime insider sources said the robber was at it again. Except this time he walked into the Cary Street Mini-Mart with a knife, and terrorized a female clerk until the owner’s son stepped in and fired a shot.

"It’s pretty discomforting to know it is happening around here, but I'm glad to know they were able to protect themselves," Sydney Maniglia, who lives nearby, said.

Police believe the suspect may have suffered a graze wound, Crime Insider sources said.

The robber has shown up in surveillance video all over Central Virginia. In all, Crime Insider sources believe the robber with a knife has struck at least 14 times in 13 days.

His motive and disguise the same: strike quick by jumping or coming around the counter and forcing clerks to give up the cash.

Federal agents have now jumped in the case, Crime Insider Sources said.

"There always has to be some sort of a nexus for the Feds to get involved,” CBS 6 legal expert Todd Stone explained. “And what you have is it is affecting interstate commerce in this situation."

Federal agents also have access to more resources.