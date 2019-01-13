String of knife-point robberies continues in Chesterfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating an armed robbery at an Exxon gas station, the latest in a string of armed knife-point robberies throughout the tri-cities area.

Around 7:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Buford road, investigators say a man entered the Exxon, took out a knife, and stole money from the register before fleeing the area.

Earlier this week, police in Richmond and Chesterfield County said they are investigating the possibility that a recent spate of knife-point robberies are connected.

The first happened around 10:31 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5 at the Trolley Market in the 1600 block of West Main Street. Richmond Police said a victim told officers that an unknown male entered the store, displayed a knife, and demanded money.

The second happened around 9:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 7 at the BP gas station in the 13000 block of Genito Road , while a third robbery happened Saturday at Lucky's convenience store at 14051 Steeplestone Drive.

Police released a photo of the suspect in this case and described him as “a white male wearing blue jeans, a black hooded jacket with a white interior, running shoes and a mask over his face.”

Anyone with information about the Richmond cases is asked to call Third Precinct Detective A. Davila at 804-646-1069. Anyone with information about the Chesterfield County cases is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.