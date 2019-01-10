× Man armed with knife robs Chesterfield gas station

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Chesterfield BP gas station Monday evening.

At about 9:00 p.m. on Jan. 7, police responded to the BP gas station at 13523 Genito Rd. after a man armed with a knife entered the gas station and demanded money.

The clerk fled the store while the suspect took cash from the register.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing blue jeans, a black hooded jacket with a white interior, running shoes and a mask over his face.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.