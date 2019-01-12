Another Chesterfield convenience store robbed at knifepoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating another knifepoint robbery in Chesterfield County Saturday night.

Lt. Phillip Zoffuto said officers were called to the Lucky's convenience store at 14051 Steeplestone Drive at 9:20 p.m.

Police said a man walked into the store, pulled out a knife and demanded money from the register before running off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a white male with a thin build, between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall in his late teens and early twenties. He was wearing brown tee shirt and dark pants.

Zoffuto said the crime was similar to some other recent robberies, but that police are not yet confirming if they are related.

Police said their investigation into the crime is ongoing.

If you have information that could help police, call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Additional knife-point robberies

Earlier this week, police in Richmond and Chesterfield County said they are investigating the possibility that a recent spate of knife-point robberies are connected.

The first happened around 10:31 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5 at the Trolley Market in the 1600 block of West Main Street. Richmond Police said a victim told officers that an unknown male entered the store, displayed a knife, and demanded money.

The second happened around 9:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 7 at the BP gas station in the 13000 block of Genito Road. Chesterfield County Police said a man entered the store, armed with a knife, and demanded money. The clerk fled and the suspect took money from the register before fleeing, possibly in a vehicle.

Police released a photo of the suspect in this case and described him as “a white male wearing blue jeans, a black hooded jacket with a white interior, running shoes and a mask over his face.”

The third case happened around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 8 at the Spencer’s convenience store in the 4000 block of Kingsland Road. Chesterfield County Police said a suspect, armed with a knife, entered the store, jumped the counter, took money from the cash register then fled.

Police described the suspect in this case “as a male, between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall with a small build. He was wearing two jackets; the outer jacket, which was black and had a hood, was unzipped, and the second jacket was black and zipped up. He was wearing a hood and the lower half of his face was covered. He was wearing dark blue jeans and black Asics tennis shoes with a white logo on the bottom of the shoes.”

The fourth case happened around 11:57 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 9 at the Fas Mart in the 1200 block of Westover Hills Boulevard. Richmond Police said an unknown man entered the store, approached the clerk with a knife, demanded then stole money from the register, and then fled.

Anyone with information about the Richmond cases is asked to call Third Precinct Detective A. Davila at 804-646-1069. Anyone with information about the Chesterfield County cases is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.