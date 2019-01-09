× Police: Man armed with knife robs Chesterfield convenience store

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are searching for a man who robbed a Chesterfield County convenience store at knifepoint.

The incident occurred at the Spencer’s convenience store at 4000 Kingsland Road at about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. No one was injured during the incident.

Police said the male suspect entered the business and jumped the counter while armed with a knife. The suspect then took money from the cash register and fled the store, police said.

The suspect is described as a male, between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall with a small build. He was wearing two jackets; the outer jacket, which was black and had a hood, was unzipped, and the second jacket was black and zipped up. He was wearing a hood and the lower half of his face was covered. He was wearing dark blue jeans and black Asics tennis shoes with a white logo on the bottom of the shoes.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.