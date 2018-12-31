× Police investigate suspicious package reported in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police and Fire are on scene at the 15100 block of Timsberry Circle after being alerted of a suspicious package.

The call came in around 2 p.m. when a woman noticed a bookbag in the trash with “something strange” inside of it.

Chesterfield Police have called upon the State Police explosive unit to investigate the package, who have taken pictures of the object and determine when it will be tested.

According to Chesterfield Police Lieutenant Pete Cimbal, a few apartments have been evacuated as a precaution.

Police are asking that people stay clear of the area while the package is assessed.

This is the third suspicious package to be reported in the Tri-Cities area today, following reports in Richmond’s Capitol Square and in Henrico County.