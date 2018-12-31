Police investigating suspicious envelope at Capitol Square

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating after a suspicious envelope was found on the Northeast side of Capitol Square Monday morning.

The investigation began after an officer on patrol noticed the envelope at the base of the Civil Rights memorial around 6 a.m.

Virginia Capitol Police is asking citizens to avoid the area while they investigate. The Richmond Explosives Ordnance Team and Hazmat Fire are also on the scene to investigate.

Police say crews will use a portable X-ray unit to scan the envelope.

Visitors to Capitol Square on Monday morning were asked to avoid the northeast corner of the park, where a suspicious envelope was found at 6 a.m. at the base of the Civil Rights Memorial by a @VaCapitolPolice officer on patrol. The investigation was continuing. — Va Capitol Police (@VaCapitolPolice) December 31, 2018