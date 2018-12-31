× All-clear after suspicious backpack found at Anthem building on Staples Mill

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – An all-clear has been given after Henrico County emergency officials responded to the Anthem building on Staples Mill Road to investigate a suspicious backpack Tuesday morning.

Henrico Fire, EMS, and Police responded to the 2000 block of Staples Mill Road for the report of a suspicious package just after 8 a.m.

Investigators say an employee observed a male in the parking deck whom she was unfamiliar with. Later an unattended package was located by security staff.

The Henrico Explosive Ordinance Device Unit (EOD) responded to the scene to investigate the package. The package was deemed safe shortly after 12:30 p.m.

“For community members in the area, two loud booms may have been heard. This was caused by Henrico EOD and their process of evaluating the package,” said a police spokesperson. “We want to ensure the public that this was planned and controlled by officials on scene and it was not a harmful explosion to be concerned about.”

Police say no one was injured and they are not actively seeking anyone related to the incident.

The incident was isolated to the 2nd level of the parking deck.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.