Child porn suspect dies after shooting self at Prince George mobile home park

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. – The child porn suspect who shot himself in front of a police officer at his Prince George mobile home last week has died.

The shooting occurred on the afternoon of December 13 at the Red Hill Mobile Home Park in Prince George County.

Police said officers responded to the 3800 block of Puddledock Road to locate a man wanted on an indictment related to the production of child pornography.

Upon arrival, an officer observed the suspect, James Paul Berry III, standing outside of his residence.

“As the officer began a dialogue with him, the suspect retrieved a handgun from his clothing,” Alexis Grochmal with Prince George County Police said. “As the suspect turned away from the officer, gunfire was heard.

Berry was discovered lying on the ground with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said the involved officer did not discharge his service weapon.

Berry, 62, was transported Chippenham Hospital, where he died from his injuries the next day, December 14. He has been transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond for an official cause of death.

In July, Berry was arrested and charged with 40 counts of possession of child pornography after an extensive investigation.

The Prince George Commonwealth Attorney’s Office will be working with Debra Corcoran, the defendant’s counsel concerning the disposal of the charges.