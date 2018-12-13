× Child porn suspect shoots self at Prince George mobile home park, police say

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting at the Red Hill Mobile Home Park in Prince George County Thursday afternoon.

Officials said officers were called to the 3800 block of Puddledock Road to find a man wanted on an indictment for producing child pornography.

“An officer observed the suspect standing outside of his residence,” Alexis Grochmal with Prince George County Police said. “As the officer began a dialogue with him, the suspect retrieved a handgun from his clothing.”

That is when Grochmal said gunfire was heard after suspect turned away from the officer.

“The officer subsequently discovered the suspect lying on the ground with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Grochmal said. “The involved officer did not discharge his service weapon.”

Officials said the suspect was transported to an area hospital.

“His condition is not known at this time,” Grochmal said.

Police said their investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.