Prince George County man charged with 40 counts of possession of child porn

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. – A Prince George County man has been arrested and charged with 40 counts of possession of child pornography.

James Paul Berry, III was arrested after extensive investigation, according to the Prince George County Police Department. The 62-year-old was apprehended at his place of employment on July 20.

Police have not released additional details at this time.

Berry is being held at the Riverside Regional Jail without bond.

