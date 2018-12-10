Police responded to more crashes in snowy Richmond than anywhere else in Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police responded to more snow-related crashes in the Richmond region (which includes Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico, Hanover, and several surrounding counties) than any other region in Virginia during Sunday's historic snowfall.

"Out of the 1,177 total traffic crashes statewide since 12:01 a.m. Sunday (Dec. 9) through 10 a.m. Monday (Dec. 10) that Virginia State Police personnel have responded to, 398 traffic crashes have occurred in the Richmond Division," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "Fortunately the majority of those crashes have involved only damage to vehicles and there are still no reported traffic-related deaths in Virginia."

The Salem Division, in southwest Virginia, had the second-most number of crashes with 279.

Police also responded to 1,589 disabled/stuck vehicles. More than 350 of those calls were in the Richmond region, where a foot of snow fell in some places.

"Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) are still advising motorists to delay travel," the Virginia State Police spokesperson continued. "Main roads and interstates may be clear, but secondary and rural routes are still snow-covered, slick and - in many cases - impassable."

Four Virginia State Troopers have been struck helping drivers on slick roads.

"The latest occurred at 7:39 a.m. Monday, December 10, when Master Trooper K.S. Holt's patrol car was struck by a vehicle that lost control on the icy Interstate 95 overpass at the 46 mile marker in Prince George County," the spokesperson said. "Neither the trooper nor the other driver was injured."

The troopers were struck in Henrico, Hanover, and Pulaski. None of the troopers were seriously hurt.