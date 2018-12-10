× Driver strikes Virginia State Trooper’s cruiser on I-295

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia State Trooper suffered minor injuries when a driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the trooper’s police cruiser on Interstate 295 in eastern Henrico.

“At approximately 3:58 a.m., a vehicle traveling northbound on I-295 lost control at the 31 mile marker in Henrico County by spinning out of control, colliding with several vehicles including a trooper and his patrol vehicle as he was working a crash on the right shoulder,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “Trooper J. W. Catlett was seated inside his patrol car with the driver of the crash he was investigating.”

Trooper Catlett was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, the police spokesperson said. No one else was hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.