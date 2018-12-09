Trooper injured after driver rear-ends cruiser along I-95 in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Officials said a state trooper suffered minor injuries after his cruiser was struck along I-95 Sunday evening in Hanover County.

Sgt Keeli L. Hill with Virginia State Police said the trooper was stooped, with his emergency light activated, while helping a disabled vehicle, when he was struck just atfter 7:10 p.m. along the left shoulder of southbound I-95 near mile marker 89.6.

That is when officials said the driver of an SUV lost control and rear-ended the trooper’s cruiser.

“The trooper was sitting inside of his vehicle at the time of impact sustaining minor injuries and was transported to the hospital,” Hill said.

Officials said no one else was injured.

“This is why the Virginia State Police is still advising folks to delay travel unless absolutely necessary,” Hill said. “The highways are still slick and snow-covered. As temperatures drop overnight, roadways will freeze and turn even more dangerous.”

This is a developing story.