Goochland Bulldogs stay perfect, will compete for state title

SALEM, Va. -- The Goochland Bulldogs are one win away from completing a perfect season and winning their second-ever state championship.

Over the weekend, the Bulldogs rushed for more than 330 yards in a 35-21 win over the previously unbeaten East Rockingham Eagles.

Tremayne Talbert stared for the Bulldogs with two special teams’ touchdowns; a 99-yard punt return, a 98-yard kickoff return, and a 50-yard touchdown catch.

Goochland will play the Graham G Men for the Class 2 state championship on Saturday, December 8 at 4:30 p.m. The game will be played at Salem Stadium in Salem, Virginia.

Led by head coach Alex Fruth, the Bulldogs will join two other local teams, the Highland Springs Springers, and the Manchester Lancers, competing for a state title this weekend.

If you are interested in going to the game, tickets will be available online, at Goochland High School, and at the stadium. Tickets are $10.