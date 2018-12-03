Manchester Lancers look to complete perfect season, win first state title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON. Va. -- Manchester High School’s quest for a perfect season and the school’s first-ever state championship comes down to one game.

The Lancers, led by quarterback Brendon Clark and a stout defense, advanced to their first-ever state final over the weekend after dominating the previously unbeaten Ocean Lakes Dolphins 42-3.

Clark accounted for three touchdowns and the Lancers defense recorded six sacks and forced four turnovers in the win.

Manchester will play the Freedom-Woodbridge Eagles (13-1) for the Class 6 state championship in Hampton, Virginia. The game will be held at Hampton University at 4:30 p.m.

Led by head coach Tom Hall, the Lancers will join two other local teams, the Highland Springs Springers, and the Goochland Bulldogs, competing for a state title this weekend.

If you are interested in going to the game, tickets will be available online, at Manchester High and at the stadium. Tickets are $10.