Highland Springs one win away from winning 4th consecutive state title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. -- The Highland Springs Springers are one win away from their fourth consecutive Class 5 state championship.

Over the weekend, the Springers scored 47 points in the second half and defeated the Maury Commodores 71-28 in the Class 5 state semifinals.

Highland Springs will now face the Stone Bridge Bulldogs in the state finals for the third time in four years. The Springs won the previous two meetings.

The Springers have the longest active winning streak in the state with 28 straight victories, including 19 in a row in the postseason.

Led by head football coach Loren Johnson, Highland Springs will look to compete a 15-0 season Saturday, December 8 in Hampton, Virginia. The game will be held at Hampton University at noon.

If you are interested in going to the game, tickets will be available online, at Highland Springs and at the stadium. Tickets are $10.