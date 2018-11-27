5-year-old to be laid to rest Tuesday after fatal Prince George crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- Daniel Krenicky was arraigned at the Prince George County Courthouse Tuesday, just one day after he was arrested and charged in a fatal crash that killed his 5-year-old son, Seth Krenicky, earlier this month.

Seth's mother, Sunnie Touchard Krenicky, said a public funeral will be held for him Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Alvin Small Chapel in Colonial Heights.

The crash happened on November 17, at Jolly Road and Second Court. Investigators said Daniel Krenicky was under the influence when he drove his 2002 Pontiac off the road and hit a culvert pipe.

The 32-year-old father has been charged with driving under the influence, involuntary manslaughter, two counts of felony child endangerment, and reckless driving.

Investigators said when they got to the crash scene five-year-old Seth was unresponsive.

He died days later at the VCU Medical Center.

Seth’s 9-year-old sister, Mackenzie, was also in the car during the crash. She was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sunnie Krenicky said she was released from the hospital on November 19 with seat belt burns that are healing and she was able to see her brother before he died.

Court records show Daniel Krenicky is expected back in court for his DWI and reckless driving charges on February 6, 2019.