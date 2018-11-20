× 5-year-old boy dies after crash; driver to face criminal charges

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A five-year-old boy has died and criminal charges are pending against a driver following a weekend crash.

The driver, whose name has not yet been released, suffered non-life threatening injuries when he drove his 2002 Pontiac off the road Saturday night and struck a culvert pipe, according to police.

Speed and alcohol may be factors in the crash — at Jolly Road and Second Court — in Prince George County, according to police.

The five-year-old boy, identified as Seth Krenicky, was unresponsive when police arrived at the crash scene.

“Officers performed CPR on the child until rescue could arrive and resume life-saving measures,” a Prince George County Police spokesperson said.

The child was flown to VCU Medical Center for treatment.

He died Tuesday.

A nine-year-old girl, who was also injured in the crash, remains hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

“Prince George County Police are working closely with the Prince George County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office,” the police spokesperson continued. “Criminal charges related to the driver of the vehicle are forthcoming.”

The relationship between the man and the children has also not yet been released by police.

The crash

Neighbor Curtis Brigman said he walked outside Saturday night after hearing a boom and reports of the accident on the police scanner.

“This is not good,” Brigman recalled thinking upon seeing the crashed car. “I could tell from the car that someone had to be badly hurt.”

He said the adult driver and two children were about 50 yards from the crashed car.

“It’s always intense when children are involved,” Brigman said.

He said the driver — who lives down the road from him — was almost home when the crash happened.