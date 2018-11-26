Dad charged in Prince George crash that killed his 5-year-old son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. – A Prince George County father was arrested Monday and charged in a fatal crash that killed his 5-year-old son earlier this month.

Daniel Krenicky, 32, has been charged with driving under the influence, involuntary manslaughter, two counts of felony child endangerment and reckless driving by speed.

Police said Daniel Krenicky was under the influence with his children in the car when he drove his 2002 Pontiac off the road on November 17 and struck a culvert pipe.

The five-year-old boy, identified as Seth Krenicky, was unresponsive when police arrived at the crash scene. He died days later at VCU Medical Center.

A nine-year-old girl, who was also injured in the crash, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Krenicky also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

He has been transported to Riverside Regional Jail where he is being held without bail.