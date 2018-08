Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. – Petersburg firefighters have responded to a house fire on West Washington Street for the third time in the last three weeks.

Officials say crews have responded to a vacant house fire near the intersection of West Washington and Pine streets.

This is in the same area where detectives say multiple other vacant homes have caught fire in recent months, with the last two of them ruled arson.

This story is developing.