Richmond restaurant Brenner Pass makes national food headlines

RICHMOND, Va. — The awards just keep coming. Last week, ZZQ received barbecue accolades from Food and Wine. This week, Brenner Pass, the new restaurant by Metzger Bar’s Brittanny Anderson and Olivia Wilson, Nathan Conway, Brad Hemp, and James Kohler, has made its delicious way onto Bon Appetit’s Andrew Knowlton’s list of the best new restaurants in the United States.

“We are so excited. So thrilled to be recognized amongst so many amazing places, glad to have Richmond represented again!” Anderson said.

Richmond is no stranger to the list.

In 2015, Southbound in Stony Point made the list of best new restaurants. In 2016, Longoven, now open in Scott’s Addition as well, appeared while still a pop-up in residency at Sub Rosa. Peter Chang’s Chine Cafe got the honor in 2012.

To read this year’s whole list, head here.

The Hot 10 will come out on August 14. My suggestion is email Knowlton with your fabulous experiences at Brenner Pass till then. He’ll love that, right?