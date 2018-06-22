First look inside new Scott’s Addition restaurant Longoven

RICHMOND, Va. — Longoven, the much-anticipated restaurant by Patrick Phelan, Megan Phelan and Andrew Manning. is schedule to open for dinner Thursday, June 28. After three years of pop-ups at Sub Rosa in Church Hill neighborhood, the permanent Longoven restaurant space is located at 2939 West Clay Street in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition neighborhood.

As a pop-up, Longoven garnered attention from Bon Appetit winning one of the 50 best new restaurants in 2016.

Guests can expect the same excellent food, either a la carte or as a curated tasting menu, from the amazing team in a gorgeous open kitchen setting.

Interested diners can make reservations online starting Monday.

Check out our first look.