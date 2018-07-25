ZZQ named best barbecue in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — The results are in and everyone, it seems, likes the barbecue in Richmond (and Petersburg).

ZZQ took home a best barbecue in the state award from Food & Wine. The magazine is in love with Alex Graf and Chris Fultz’s delicious barbecue.

“Really, what isn’t Richmond suddenly extremely good at? Add Texas-style barbecue to the list of musts in this food-mad town with the spring debut of ZZQ, in the excellence magnet otherwise known as the city’s Scott’s Addition neighborhood,” the article stated.

“We were completely caught off guard by the news!,” ZZQ owners Graf and Fultz stated. “We’ve only been open four months and never imagined that we would capture this type of attention in the barbecue community locally, much less nationally! It is surreal to see our name in context of barbecue icons that we have the utmost admiration for. This recognition is a testament to our incredible staff and their commitment to making great food and taking care of every single customer that walks into our restaurant.”

Over in Petersburg (and Hopewell) Saucy’s Sit-Down made the July 2018 Southern Living Magazine’s South Best BBQ joints.

Saucy’s (Walk-up) started as a to-go spot in a shipping container (also similarly to Fultz and Graf, by married couple Liz McCormack, co-owner and operator with her husband Tom McCormack, —-there is a lot of love in barbecue) in Petersburg in 2010 and now has two brick and mortar locations in Petersburg and Hopewell.

This is the second Southern Living accolade for Saucy’s who also received mention in 2012, “The South’s Best Butt: 20 of the Best Barbecue Joints in the South.”