Prince George wins first class 5 state baseball title

GLEN ALLEN, Va. -- The Prince George Royals earned their first class 5 state title Saturday against Potomac.

It was a big afternoon for Buck Albers, who got a strikeout to end an inning.

At the top of third, it was 1-0 Royals. Justin Starke got an RBI single that would score a run to make it 2-0 PG.

Then it was a double steam after a bad thrown by Potomac. It was one of five of the afternoon that allowed Tevin Tucker to score 3-0.

Then there was a wild pitch that brought in another run before a wild pitch brought in another run: a four-run third for the Royals.

That was more than enough for Albers, who tossed a complete gate, one-hit shutout.

Prince George won their first state title in baseball in school history 8-0 over Potomac.

“I thought it was possible. We had a couple injuries early, but we overcame the injuries and we got those guys back. And then we started building momentum," Mickey Roberts, Prince George's longtime head baseball coach, said. "And from that point, I had a good feeling that we were going to roll right through and get ourselves to this point.”