Prince George claims first state softball title: ‘It’s bittersweet’

GLEN ALLEN, Va. -- The Prince George softball team scored their first state title win as they took on Brooke Point Saturday.

In the first inning, the Lady Royals were 2-0 when Madison Quesenberry drove one off the fence in left center clearing the bases with her double. Prince George was then up 5-0.

Later in the first, pitcher Laura Thompson had a single up the middle that would add two more to the score.

Prince George sent 11 batters to the plate and led 7-0 after a half inning.

That was more than enough for Thompson, in the circle who would get Brooke Point to fly out, to right to end the game.

Prince George completed the sweep as they won their first state softball title 11-4 in the final.

“It’s really amazing. We come out every day knowing this could be our last day,” Prince George Senior Pitcher Laura Thompson said. “And for us, when we woke up this morning, eight of us came out knowing this is the last time we are going to put on a Royals uniform on. And it’s bittersweet, because we knew that this was it.

Caitlin Abernethy, a senior second baseman, said the win shows how hard the team has worked.

“It’s really just a representation -- this medal – of how hard we’ve worked all four years,” Abernethy explained. “I’ve been playing with these girls since middle school and the mean the world to me. They’re the best teammates I could ever ask for.”