Zach Daniel picks up the tab for families at Richmond Greek Festival

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 43rd annual Richmond Greek Festival wrapped up Sunday after four days filled with food, dancing, and Greek music.

CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel attended the festival, talked to some local families, played some fun games, and picked up the tab for some unsuspecting locals.

“What’s your favorite Greek food,” asked Daniel.

“So far, the lamp chops. I love the lamb chops they’re so good,” said one boy.

“Probably the Souvlaki,” said his father.

Others said they enjoyed the gyros and Greek dancing.

Little did the families know, Daniel actually had a surprise for them.

“We do a segment called CBS 6 Gives, where we just like to give back to the community. So tonight, we are out here, it’s a great festival. We figured we’d pick up a couple people tabs. You guys can order whatever you want, and we will take care of it,” said Daniel.