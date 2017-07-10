Nurse’s heroic actions inspire surprise at local hospital
A Petersburg nurse, who jumped into action when five people were shot outside her home recently, inspired CBS 6 to recognize other nurses for their hard work.
Read more
Read more
-
Jon and Claudia thank RPD for hard work at Monument Avenue rally
-
Rob and Reba surprise firefighters with breakfast on 9/11 anniversary
-
Kristen buys school supplies for unsuspecting shoppers
-
Jon Burkett surprises local families with back-to-school shoes
-
Group of local teachers surprised with school supplies for students
-
-
Student surprised with back-to-school shopping spree
-
Henrico residents cool off with free ice cream on hot summer day
-
Richmond Police Sergeant surprised ahead of National Night Out
-
CBS 6 helps family rebuild after husband suffers life-changing stroke
-
CBS 6 and Nutzy surprise single mother of twins with new car seats
-
?>
-
Woman surprised with AC-unit in 100-degree heat is all smiles
-
‘News anchor needs a hug:’ Rob Cardwell spreads positive energy to community