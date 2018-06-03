TRACK RAIN: Use CBS 6 Interactive Radar

Flooding closes roads after some areas see 6-plus inches of rain

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Flash flooding caused by slow-moving showers and storms hit that some areas repeatedly over the weekend closed roads across parts of Central Virginia Sunday.

Rainfall totals, estimated by Doppler radar, exceeded 6" in some locations as of Sunday morning.

As a result, a number of roads were closed in Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover, New Kent, Caroline, Charles City, Essex, King William, Lancaster, Middlesex and Prince George counties, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

CHESTERFIELD

US-1 (at Rt. 1631E/W) -- Other Debris
Rt. 602 -- Flooded
Rt. 667 Otterdale Road -- Impassable
Rt. 746 Enon Church Road -- Flooded

HANOVER

Rt. 641 Cross Corner Road -- Flooded
Rt. 651 Georgetown Road -- Flooded

GOOCHLAND

Rt. 676N Hermitage ROAD -- Tree Down

CAROLINE

US-301 Richmond Turnpike -- Tree Down

Barnetts Rd closed north of Church lane in Charles City

CHARLES CITY

Rt. 625 W Run Road -- Flooded
Rt. 609 Barnetts Road -- Flooded

Pocahontas Trail near Landing Road (From New Kent County Sheriff's Office)

NEW KENT

US-60 Pocahontas Trail -- Flooded

Strangers push woman to safety 

A father and son spring into action along Cox Road at Innsbrook in Henrico County as flooding left drivers stranded Saturday afternoon.

Video showed Frank and Frank Jr. McMurrough pushing two cars out of the water.

The stretch of road that was flooded is near Lake Innsbrook, one of the many bodies of water at the sprawling office park complex.

In another video taken along Hungary Road in Henrico, a car could be seen  in a flooded section of the road blocked off by police.

"Please use extra caution if you have to travel," warned Meteorologist Mike Goldberg. "Never try to cross a road that is covered by water!"

