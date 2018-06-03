Flooding closes roads after some areas see 6-plus inches of rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Flash flooding caused by slow-moving showers and storms hit that some areas repeatedly over the weekend closed roads across parts of Central Virginia Sunday.

Rainfall totals, estimated by Doppler radar, exceeded 6" in some locations as of Sunday morning.

As a result, a number of roads were closed in Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover, New Kent, Caroline, Charles City, Essex, King William, Lancaster, Middlesex and Prince George counties, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Traffic Alert- There are several road closures this morning due to high water. 2811 Alcott Road, Dalebrook Drive @ S Beulah Rd, 1811 Enon Church Rd, and 11800 Winterpock Rd. @CCPDVa @ChesterfieldVa @VaDOT @CBS6 @8NEWS @NBC12 — Lieutenant Proffitt (@LtDSProffitt) June 3, 2018

CHESTERFIELD

US-1 (at Rt. 1631E/W) -- Other Debris

Rt. 602 -- Flooded

Rt. 667 Otterdale Road -- Impassable

Rt. 746 Enon Church Road -- Flooded

HANOVER

Rt. 641 Cross Corner Road -- Flooded

Rt. 651 Georgetown Road -- Flooded

GOOCHLAND

Rt. 676N Hermitage ROAD -- Tree Down

CAROLINE

US-301 Richmond Turnpike -- Tree Down

CHARLES CITY

Rt. 625 W Run Road -- Flooded

Rt. 609 Barnetts Road -- Flooded

NEW KENT

US-60 Pocahontas Trail -- Flooded

Strangers push woman to safety

A father and son spring into action along Cox Road at Innsbrook in Henrico County as flooding left drivers stranded Saturday afternoon.

Video showed Frank and Frank Jr. McMurrough pushing two cars out of the water.

The stretch of road that was flooded is near Lake Innsbrook, one of the many bodies of water at the sprawling office park complex.

In another video taken along Hungary Road in Henrico, a car could be seen in a flooded section of the road blocked off by police.

"Please use extra caution if you have to travel," warned Meteorologist Mike Goldberg. "Never try to cross a road that is covered by water!"