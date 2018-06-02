Flash flooding strands drivers in Henrico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Flash flooding is occurring in parts of Central Virginia Saturday afternoon as slow-moving storms unleash torrential downpours.

"Some storms will produce over an inch of rain in under an hour," Meteorologist Mike Stone said. "Multiple inches of rain will occur where storms persist. Flash flooding will develop rapidly."

As a result, Flash Flood Warnings have have been issued for parts of the CBS 6 viewing area. A flash flood watch is also in effect for most of the state.

Video taken along Cox Road at Innsbrook in Henrico County showed flooding swamp cars and leave drivers stranded.

Frank and Frank Jr. McMurrough sprang into action and pushed two cars out of the water.

The stretch of road that was flooded is near Lake Innsbrook, one of the many bodies of water at the sprawling office park complex.

In another video taken along Hungary Road in Henrico, a car could be seen sitting in a part of the road inundated by water.

"Please use extra caution if you have to travel," warned Meteorologist Mike Goldberg. "Never try to cross a road that is covered by water!"

More showers and thunderstorms will continue Saturday night. Slow-moving showers and storms will produce torrential rainfall. Localized flash flooding and totals exceeding three inches are possible.

An area of low pressure will be to our east tomorrow with an upper low overhead. This will continue to produce occasional rounds of heavy rain. Highs will range from the upper 60s to the north to the mid and upper 70s over central and southern Virginia.

By the time the rain ends Sunday night, rainfall region-wide may total 1″-3″ with isolated areas receiving five or more inches.

