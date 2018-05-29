The 5 food and wine festivals hitting Richmond this week

RICHMOND, Va. — So many festivals. Let’s just get into them, shall we?

Opa!

The Greek Festival starts on Thursday, May 31 and runs through Sunday, June 3.

The festival takes place on the corner of Malvern and Grove Avenue in Richmond with food, dancing, and Greek music.

Just go ahead and get six or seven tiropitas. Click here for more information and the drive-thru menu (if you want to pretend all that food isn’t just for you).

Shakespeare in Love

The 20th Annual Richmond Shakespeare Festival starts Thursday, May 31 with a preview of Romeo and Juliet.

During the season, you can take in Romeo and Juliet (June 1-24), As You Like It (July 6-29th) or The Compleat Wrks of Wllm Shkspr (June 30) at Agecroft Hall. Picnics are welcome. For The Compleat Wrks of Wllm Shkspr, Agecroft has partnered with E.A.T. Foundation, a local non-profit whose mission is to eradicate food deserts, and will be hosting a POP-UP dinner on the terrace before the performance. Ticket information here.

Bon Appetit

The Broad Street food festival Broad Appetit is back.

SO many local restaurants, so much delicious food, all only $3/plate. Look to the competition stage where chefs like Natalie Kitchen of Maple & Pine and Laine Meyers from Metzger Bar and Butchery will be competing “Iron Chef” style. Full disclosure – I am emceeing the event. Definitely come heckle me.

Time for Wine

The 2nd Annual Richmond Wine Festival is happening on June 2 at James River Cellars Winery. The event sold out last year and definitely will do so again this year – your ticket includes wine tastings from Saude Creek Vineyards, James River Cellars, Castle Glen Estates and Black Heath Meadery, a wine glass and a full pour of your favorite wine.

Benefiting Birdhouse

Enjoy tons of tasty morsels from Caleb Shriver of Dutch & Company, Ben Burakoff of Rapp Sessions, and Evrim and Evin Dogu and Ben Lee of Sub Rosa all while fundraising for the Birdhouse Farmer’s Market, The entirety of the communal style meal will be sourced from vendors and purveyors of Birdhouse Market and beverages will be provided by local breweries and wine merchants. To purchase tickets click here.

Robey Martin is a food, spirits and culture writer. Currently, she has articles about food and beer (The Beer Sherpa) in Richmond Magazine. Other places you can find her work: Style Weekly, Richmond Times Dispatch, Beer Advocate, Richmond Grid, Tilt.com Chesterfield Observer, Marcostyle.com and Virginia Craft Beer Magazine. She’s never met a potato she didn’t like. Read more articles by Robey, here.