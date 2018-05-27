Boy, woman found unresponsive in Chesterfield pool die

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are investigating after a woman and child were found unresponsive in a pool at an apartment complex in Chesterfield County Sunday evening.

Lt. David Samuels with Chesterfield Police said officers were called to the Chesterfield Village Apartments on Lingstrom Lane for a possible drowning just after 5:15 p.m.

“Responding officers learned a male juvenile and an adult female were found unresponsive in the swimming pool,” Samuels said.

By the time officers arrived, Samuels said people at the pool had pulled the pair from the water.

“Officers and the community members performed CPR on the victims,” Samuels said.

Both of the victims, which Samuels said appear to be related, were transported both to Chippenham Hospital, where the boy was pronounced dead.

Samuels said the female victim died at the hospital.

“The identity of the victims is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin,” Samuels said.

Neighbor: ‘I saw the child’

Shawn Swinson was getting ready to take his 7-month-old son, Daniel, to the pool when he heard sirens pull into the Chesterfield Village apartments.

“Walked out and there was fire, police, EMS everywhere and everyone was crowded out front,” he said.

Swinson was curious and walked over closer to see what was happening.

“Didn’t really know what was going on until I saw the child having chest compressions done,” Swinson said.

Swinson said he enjoys living close to the pool, but has had concerns in the past.

“The pool should be monitored a little better,” Swinson said.

Swinson said he is filled with sorrow after seeing what he did.

“Nothing is ever going to make it right for the family, but my heart goes out to them,” Swinson said.

Police continue to investigate this incident, but said foul play is not suspected. Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here. Watch CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. for updates on this developing story.

http://wtvr.com/2018/05/27/child-drowns-woman-hospitalized-after-being-pulled-from-chesterfield-pool/