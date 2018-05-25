Vigil scheduled for Richmond woman shot while answering front door

RICHMOND, Va. – A prayer vigil will be held for the 61-year-old woman who was fatally shot while answering the front door of her Richmond home.

Geraldine Tillery, 61, was shot around 11 p.m. on May 5. She was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds. She succumbed to her injuries 16 days later, on May 21.

Police say the suspect in the shooting was wearing all black. The suspect was last seen fleeing the scene driving westbound on Concord Avenue toward Jefferson Davis Highway. No additional suspect information is available at this time.

The prayer vigil for Geraldine Tillery is scheduled for Monday, May 28, at 6:00 p.m. It will be held at 2308 Concord Avenue in South Richmond.

Those who plan to attend the vigil are asked to bring black and white balloons.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

